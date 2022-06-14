The City of Branson began overnight construction work on 76 Country Blvd. on June 12.
Crews will be installing street lights and pedestrian crossing lights between Presleys’ Country Jubilee and the Branson Ferris Wheel. The project is part of the undergrounding utilities project which is a partnership between the city and the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District.
The work is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. weather permitting, and is expected to be complete before the end of June.
“I will be honest, when I first heard about the overhead power lines coming down I didn’t really understand the importance of that. Until I drove to my theatre that first day once they were removed and could not believe the difference that it made,” Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The improvements and the work that has been done on this part of the strip has really cleaned up the appearance. Once all phases are completed I think this will give our visitors a more welcoming invitation to walk the sidewalks of Highway 76 and have a much better experience than ever before!”
There will be temporary lane closures on 76 Country Blvd. during the construction, drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes. Drivers in the area are encouraged to be extra alert to the presence of workers and construction vehicles.
