State Rep. Brian Seitz sent a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News Aug. 3 saying his wife had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.
In the statement from Seitz, he said his wife Valerie has Grade 3 Invasive Ductal Cell Carcinoma. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Grade 3 means cancer was found in more than three lymph nodes or is causing inflammation of most of the breast skin, but it has not spread to other parts of the body.
“We have her first appointment with a primary care physician today, and full scans as well as a meeting with a specialist next week so we can begin treatment ASAP to fight this and win,” Seitz said in a statement. “God is in control, we have peace knowing that we are surrounded in prayer and will have the best treatment possible.”
Seitz will be continuing his campaign for a second term in the Missouri House of Representatives, although he anticipates he may have to miss some campaign events to be with his wife during treatment. He will face Democrat Ginger Kissee Witty in November.
“If you would, please pray for strength for Valerie during this time as we start off on this journey with the ultimate goal being to beat this cancer completely,” Seitz said. “God is good.”
