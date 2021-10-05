Branson Mayor Larry Milton spoke out on Thursday, Sept. 30, about the city’s long term budgeting process and issues related to the promotion and marketing of the city.
The mayor also called out third party ticket sellers, saying that their actions are taking millions of dollars from the city’s tax coffers and making it harder on the city to provide citizens with needed services.
“I have been bringing this issue up as an individual, as an alderman, and I have felt like a single voice,” Milton said. “I’m hopeful I can get this committee’s support and our Board of Alderman’s support, and for the life of me I haven’t been able to make movement on this.”
Near the end of a presentation by city finance director Jamie Rouch about the potential 2022 budget and a need for increased revenues by the city to obtain balanced budgets through 2030, Milton spoke about the city’s tourism tax from 2006 to 2019 averaging only a 1.23% annual increase.
“We’re spending a lot of money marketing the district,” Milton said. “I’m just raising the question, is Branson getting the fair share of the marketing and is there anything we can do to move the needle on the 1.23%?”
Milton said the revenue is a “big rock” to move, and Alderman Bill Skains told the mayor that he had previously looked into the matter and that hotels and motels along with residential has been “bled off” of the city by Kimberling City, Cape Fair, and Branson West, calling those losses of revenue a “big needle mover.”
Milton brought up a 2019 year end marketing report from the Convention and Visitors Bureau that showed Branson’s 1% sales tax and tourism tax revenues for 2019 were lower than last year’s, while other tax sources experienced year over year growth.
“We have all said many times, 2019 was a record time for Branson,” Milton said. “So in a record year, our 1% city sales tax declined by 2%. This is our 1% city sales tax that goes into our general fund.”
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB responded to a question from the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the mayor’s question if the city was getting a “fair share of the marketing” during the 2006-2019 time period.
“All the marketing campaigns and efforts executed by the Branson Chamber & CVB are for the entire Branson destination,” Rachel Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for the CVB, responded in an email. “Using research-based marketing, we follow Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) which provide our organization and our stakeholders with high-level metrics that include: the percentage of first-time visitors, repeat visitation, tax reporting of all entities, number of room nights, average spend per party, average length of stay, etc. For example, below are the most recent tax numbers reflective of cumulative business activity through July 2021:
--City of Branson Sales Tax: UP 29% over 2019 and 65% over 2020
--City of Branson Tourism Tax: UP 43% over 2019 and 175% over 2020
--Tourism Community Enhancement District Tax: UP 25% over 2019 and 71% over 2020
--Taney County Tax: UP 32% over 2019 and 53% over 2020
--Stone County Tax: UP 23% over 2019 and 37% over 2020
“In addition, at the end of 2nd Quarter, Branson’s estimated visitation was 96.29% up over 2020 and 14.12% up over 2019, which was Branson’s highest visitation year.”
The mayor also took issue with ExploreBranson.com, saying that the city has been spending millions in marketing dollars to drive traffic to the site, only to lose millions in revenue to third party ticket sellers that are advertising on the site.
“The CVB, they generate revenues by selling advertising space,” Milton said. “We’ve had this discussion many, many times and I’m hopeful that maybe this is the time we can get some action on this. If you click Branson’s Best Shows [on ExploreBranson.com], There’s basically two (ads). One is Discover Branson, and the other is another F.I.T. company.”
(F.I.T. is a code used by ticket sellers that stands for Frequent Individual Traveler. Unlike group tours that come to Branson on a regular basis, F.I.T.’s control their schedule and what shows they see or activities they use; traditionally, tax revenue records show F.I.T.’s will spend more within the tax district than a member of a tour group.)
Milton said driving the visitors to a website paid for by Branson taxpayer dollars to third party sites that hamper tax revenues is not what should be done.
“There is a clear hole, and I think it’s a sizable hole, in our marketing funnel,” Milton said. “We spend all the money to get people to the website, and on the website, if we were sending all that traffic directly to a theater or directly to a lodging property, it would accomplish huge things. Most importantly, the theaters and the lodging properties would have more revenue. They would be healthier businesses than sending people through an F.I.T. company.”
Milton then explained to the committee members and audience in the chamber about the process between theaters, ticket resellers, and the way it impacts the city’s tax revenue.
“When we direct people on our ExploreBranson.com website, you saw how easy it was to redirect a potential visitor on our website to a F.I.T., a third-party reseller,” Milton said. “When the third-party reseller sells tickets or they sell lodging, they are getting ridiculously discounted prices.
“If we could plug this hole…not only would we generate more tourism tax dollars, but if somebody bought a ticket to the Clay Cooper show, and they bought it from his theatre, he is paying the 4% tourism tax on the sale of that ticket. He is paying the 1% city sales tax that goes directly into our general fund. When it goes through an F.I.T. company, they pay the tourism tax and the city sales tax on what they purchase it for. To give an example, if a theatre charges $35 dollars, they are selling those tickets to an F.I.T company for $5 or $10. So every time an F.I.T. sells a ticket, the F.I.T. is sending the tourism and sales tax on a $5 purchase versus a $35 purchase.”
“The only point I’m trying to make now is that if we as a committee, we as the Board of Aldermen, address our TCED/CVB and ask them to not allow third-party resellers on a website that we the city is contributing give or take $3 million dollars a year to the marketing,” Milton said.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out via email to the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Taney County Partnership, asking them in regards to Milton’s assertions, if the Mayor was incorrect in stating “that the CVB is selling ad space on Explore Branson’s shows page that links out to third party resellers, meaning the city will lose tax revenue on those sales versus if the tickets were sold to theaters.”
“The ticket reseller issue is a state level issue,” CVB’s Wood responded via email. “The Branson CVB & TCED cannot make changes to the law regarding ticket resellers. This must come at the state level with a law change.
“All tourism-related businesses in the Branson area are given a login upon request by the Branson Chamber & CVB to provide a free listing on the destination website.”
Milton stated he knows a lot about the process of ticket reselling because of one of his family’s former businesses, Branson Tourism Center, which he sold to Welk Resorts in 2014.
The city of Branson stopped collecting tourism tax from ticket resellers after a May 22, 2013 letter from law firm Thompson Coburn in reference to Branson Tourism Center, then still owned by now-Mayor Milton. In the letter, the firm advised finance director Rouch that Milton had inquired about the tourism tax in light of a court ruling in City of Branson v. Hotels.com, et al., and that the firm advised him to stop paying the tourism tax. The city responded by stating they wouldn’t collect tourism taxes on “the sale of admissions (tickets) by resellers.”
Alderman Skains said that Mayor Milton wasn’t the only one concerned by the current situation.
“You haven’t been the only voice on this,” Skains said. “We’ve all butted heads with some of these people. We thought we could address it with the legislature, and they turned a blind eye to it. It’s never a problem until it happens to them, and it’s starting to happen to St. Louis and Kansas City like the use tax or Wayfair tax. They passed it at the state level and said you people at the city and counties deal with it, we got our money. They left us out to dry.”
The loss to the city of the revenue from ticket resellers is a result of legislation that says a travel agent or intermediary (like hotels.com) can be deemed an operator of a hotel or theater for the purpose of taxation. The law is section 67.662 of the Missouri Revised Statutes:
Notwithstanding any other provisions of law to the contrary, any tax imposed or collected by any municipality, any county, or any local taxing entity on or related to any transient accommodations, whether imposed as a hotel tax, occupancy tax, or otherwise, shall apply solely to amounts actually received by the operator of a hotel, motel, tavern, inn, tourist cabin, tourist camp, or other place in which rooms are furnished to the public. Under no circumstances shall a travel agent or intermediary be deemed an operator of a hotel, motel, tavern, inn, tourist cabin, tourist camp, or other place in which rooms are furnished to the public unless such travel agent or intermediary actually operates such a facility. This section shall not apply if the purchaser of such rooms is an entity which is exempt from payment of such tax. This section is intended to clarify that taxes imposed as a hotel tax, occupancy tax, or otherwise shall apply solely to amounts received by operators, as enacted in the statutes authorizing such taxes.
After Skains’ comments, Milton reiterated his feelings on the situation, noting that his first priority is to the city.
“I would like to suggest our board becomes more involved with the $3 million dollars that our city contributes to the marketing,” Milton said. “I think we owe it to our city limits, because I’m not the mayor of the TCED district, I’m the mayor of our city limits, to do what we can do to address this. In my opinion, this is something that can be done easily, relatively soon, that would have an immediate impact on our 2022 numbers.”
Alderman Clay Cooper told the Mayor that the city is leaving multiple millions of taxable dollars on the table because of the current situation, and that unlike the Mayor’s estimate that 30% of tickets to shows came from F.I.T. companies, the actual number is closer to 50%.
The CVB stated that their goal is increasing tourism for all.
“Our goal with all of our tourism tax dollars is to increase visitation by driving new visitors to the City of Branson and the TCED,” CVB’s Wood wrote in an email. “Tourism not only promotes more economic activities, but also creates more employment and income opportunities & plays an important role in future development within our community.”
