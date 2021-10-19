The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is expanding to northern Stone County by opening a club in Crane.
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location at Crane Elementary School was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.
In a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, Chief Executive Officer Stoney Hays said the organization was thrilled to offer the families of Crane access to the programs.
“We are so excited,” Hays told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We are elated about the possibility. It has been something we talked about since February 2019.”
According to Hays, it all began when a member of the Crane community, Leasa Brosseau, reached out to the Boys & Girls Club of America in 2019.
“They identified a need in their community. They had churches providing after school programs, and they saw a huge need...about 70 kids attending every week,” Hays said. “The Boys & Girls Club of America reached out and introduced me to Leasa. Our conversation started right then. We had many town hall meetings in Crane in 2019 and really started to plan. Then 2020 hit, and although we put things on hold, we continued the discussion.”
Hays said those discussions led to identifying a list of prospects and businesses in the area who would step up and provide a three-year commitment to resources.
According to the press release, the Crane Boys & Girls Club is scheduled to open no later than January 2022. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Friday 2:30 to 7 p.m. and Mondays 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks only charges $30 per school year. The club will never turn a child away for their family’s inability to pay. In fact, the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks provided more than $25,000 in scholarships last year for families who could not pay the annual fees.
“With the help of funding, the partnership with the school district and the community we decided to go ahead and move forward with the ribbon cutting with the idea of opening between now and January,” Hays said.
Hays said the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks at the Crane location will probably have a membership of 100-150 students. The Crane location of the Boys & Girls Club will serve families whose children are ages 6 to 12 while supporting working parents in the community. The cost of serving one child is $1,600 per year.
“We cast a net into the community for membership and then really focus on the daily attendance,” Hays said. “We know children who attend an after school program like the Boys & Girls Club at least 52 times a year, the program will have a direct impact on their academic success, their ability to make healthy life decisions, and to help build character to allow them to become good citizens of their community. We will cast that net and we expect about 100 to 150 or so and we plan to see 75 to 100 kids a day. About 75% of the membership will come on a regular basis.”
Hays said in Crane about 61% of the members qualify for reduced or free lunches, which is one of the items the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks looks at when researching the need in the community. About 40% of children in the school district are living in single parent homes, Hays added.
“You have a lot of children, whose parents work, who would be left home alone potentially,” Hays said. “Then you have Monday programs, since the schools are closed on Mondays. We will operate on Mondays 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. providing services focused on reading, STEM, and workforce development for the kiddos during that time.”
Hays said the Boys & Girls Club offers an environment where kids can grow and learn, while allowing parents the knowledge their children are in a safe place to help them focus on learning.
“We know that elementary aged students are in a big season of learning and development. When they are placed in a Boys & Girls Club environment where they can learn and be influenced in a positive way, they are almost guaranteed to have brighter futures,” Hays said in the release.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks also serves children in Stone and Taney counties at locations in Branson, Forsyth and Reeds Spring. It is currently serving more than 1,600 youth, ages 6 to18 at the three current sites.
If you are willing and able to become a Club Angel and would like to invest in the future of area children and the program in Crane, call 417-335-2089 or visit www.bgcozarks.org.
