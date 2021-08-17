Cox Medical Center Branson is dedicating a space on their campus for prayer.
The “Prayer Square” is being dedicated Aug. 23, starting at 10 a.m., at the top level of the main parking lot near the Medical Center’s flagpole, according to a press release.
Cox Branson President William Mahoney hopes the square can be a place of unity.
“We’re asking folks to say a prayer for our entire community,” Mahoney said in the release. “This is to support our hospital staff, patients, teachers, students, families and anyone else making decisions or having a hard time in what has been a really difficult 18 months.”
Hospital officials credit College of the Ozarks Vice President Dr. Sue Head with the idea for a prayer space on the medical campus.
“The Ozarks is known for its warm hospitality and for its core values: faith, family, flag, friends, and future. This is our legacy,” Head said in the press release. “Now is the time for us to unite in our shared values rather than focusing our differences, which are pulling us apart. What if we all took a day to be united in prayer for our medical professionals, our non-profits, our first responders, and our schools that have all heroically worked to meet the needs of our community during this pandemic? We are all better together, so let’s gather in the “Prayer Squares” throughout the Ozarks to pray for our friends and neighbors who are struggling.”
Head is a member of the hospital’s Board of Directors.
Another member of the hospital’s board, Pam Yancey, said in the press statement she hopes the “Prayer Square” will become a representation of the best of the community.
“The heart of this community is so good,” Yancey said in the press statement. “Coming together to support each other is what we’ve always done. We hope this special Square will help us get back to that.
“This isn’t about politics, it’s about our people. Our community may not always agree on everything, but I know we all want health and happiness for our friends and neighbors.”
