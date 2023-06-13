The 46th Judicial Circuit Court, which covers Taney County, has announced Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declined to appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term for Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William “Dub” Duston, who passed away on May 17, 2023.
Cheryl Peterson, secretary to Presiding Judge Jeffrey M. Merrell, released a ‘Memo to the Citizens of Taney County’ on Monday, June 12, announcing the governor’s decision and the actions which will be taken by the 46th Circuit to fill the position.
The judges of the circuit are asking interested parties who wish to be considered for the position to submit a written letter of interest to Peterson no later than Tuesday, June 20, at 5 p.m. The letters may be typewritten, handwritten, or submitted electronically via PDF to cheryl.peterson@courts.mo.gov. If sent through the postal service, the letters must be in Peterson’s office by the deadline.
After the deadline, the full list of persons who have submitted their letter of interest will be released to the public.
The judges will then announce an en banc meeting (or meeting with all judges present) for those being considered for the appointment to make brief statements to the court. The en banc meeting has not yet been scheduled.
The position of prosecuting attorney is currently being filled on an interim basis by Brad Hughes, who was Chief Assistant Prosecutor under Duston. Hughes told Branson Tri-Lakes News he will send a letter of interest for the position.
“I was fortunate enough to work closely with William for the last three years as his Chief Assistant Prosecutor and learned a lot from him during that time,” Hughes said. “I would be honored to continue his legacy and serve the citizens of Taney County in the position.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Governor Parson’s office to learn why he declined to name Duston’s successor, but they did not respond by press time.
