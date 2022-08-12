Area residents with a family history of diabetes may want to attend a special event hosted by the Skaggs Foundation.
The foundation is hosting a “Lunch & Learn” event on Sept. 14, to talk about diabetes, the basics of prevention, and how living a healthier lifestyle can help stave off the disease.
“Come and learn the basics of diabetes prevention and how to make healthy choices for a healthier life,” Certified Diabetes Care Specialist Dana Tindell, RN, said in a statement.
The luncheon, sponsored by First Community Bank of the Ozarks, will take place at the Branson RecPlex, 1051 Branson Hills Pkwy, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5 per person and the doors open at 11 a.m.
Registration is online at skaggsfoundation.org/events and anyone with questions should call 417-348-8998 or email foundation@skaggs.net. Registration ends Sept. 12 or when registrations reach room capacity.
