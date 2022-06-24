Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced several Stone and Taney County police departments have received the Community Partnership Award for their efforts in removing the state’s backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
The Community Partnership Award recognizes law enforcement agencies and hospitals who have aided the Attorney General’s office in inventorying, testing, and clearing the backlog of sexual assault kits in the state.
“The success of the SAFE Kit Initiative depends on active participation from hospitals and law enforcement agencies willing to dedicate the time and effort to help us clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits and achieve justice for victims,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement. “We wanted to highlight the wonderful work these departments and medical facilities have done and thank them for their continued partnership with our office on this vital initiative.”
The Taney County agencies which were awarded are:
- Branson Police Department
- Forsyth Police Department
- Hollister Police Department
- Merriam Woods Police Department
- Rockaway Beach Police Department
- Taney County Sheriff’s Office
In Stone County, the award was given to:
- Branson West Police Department
- Crane Police Department
- Galena Police Department
- Indian Point Police Department
- Kimberling City Police Department
- Reeds Spring Police Department
- Stone County Sheriff’s Office
“Kimberling City Police Department is honored to be a recipient of the Attorney General of Missouri Eric Schmitt Community Partner Award for the test sexual assault forensic evidence (SAFE) kits,” Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It was a surprise to receive such an honor for just doing our job.”
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews praised his department’s Property and Evidence Manager and officers.
“I am extremely proud of our team and their commitment to seek justice for all victims including victims of sexual assault,” Chief Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Branson Police Department conducts comprehensive criminal investigations that often include the collection of DNA evidence. This award is the direct result of the hard work of our officers and Property and Evidence Manager Tammy Jones.”
The honor has also been praised by organizations who help the victims of violent and sexually-based crimes.
“I would just like to say how proud I am of law enforcement in both Stone and Taney counties,” Taney County Crisis Center Executive Director Becky Vermeire told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “As a long time director of the Crisis Center of Taney County, I appreciate the fact that the response of our local police departments recognizes the urgency in eliminating this backlog. It is incredibly challenging for survivors of sexual assault to move past the trauma they have encountered.
“It makes it even more challenging when there is no DNA evidence to support the victimization they have encountered. As a result, victims are not able to find closure as court cases take years to reach a conclusion. Eliminating this backlog? It’s just the first step of many to helping survivors move past trauma. I would like to personally commend law enforcement in Stone and Taney County.”
Over 7,000 kits have been submitted to the Attorney General’s program since 2019, with almost 6,200 of those kits having never been tested before the SAFE Kit initiative. Of those kits, 1,734 will remain untested because the victim is not participating with law enforcement and national “best practice” is to not test kits in cases where the victim does not want to file a police report.
More information about the Attorney General’s SAFE Kit Initiative can be found online at ago.mo.gov/home/safe-kits.
