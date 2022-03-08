Two Branson men are in the Taney County Jail facing charges related to the online solicitation of minors.
Rafael Ramos, 32, was arrested by Branson Police on March 2, and Paul Thornton III, 27, on March 3, after the department was provided information by a group called the Alliance Against Childhood Exploitation, or ACE. The group had decoys posing at teenagers and recorded data which implicated the two men.
According to court documents, ACE contacted the Branson Police Department on March 2. They provided information Ramos was communicating with a decoy who had assumed the identity of a 15-year-old girl using a texting app. Ramos sent messages with graphic sexual descriptions of activities he wanted to engage in with the decoy, provided sexually explicit photos and video which were believed to be of Ramos.
Law enforcement then took the place of the decoy, and Ramos continued to engage in sexually explicit conversation with the decoy he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. He sent more explicit photos, and made plans with the decoy for them to travel to Branson.
Ramos was arrested at the Hall of Fame motel, then brought to the Branson Police Department where he was formally interviewed by investigators. He admitted he provided the videos and photos to the decoy, asked for photos of the decoy engaging in acts, and he was making plans with the decoy to engage in sexual behavior upon their arrival in Branson.
The following day, ACE again contacted the Branson Police Department concerning contact with Thornton.
ACE documented a chat between Thornton and a decoy he believed to be a 14-year-old girl named “Hannah.” The conversation began using the Tinder dating app, but moved to a private texting application. When the conversation began to become sexually explicit, the group contacted the police department and provided the login information so BPD investigators could assume the identity of the decoy.
After police investigators engaged in conversation, Thornton discussed various kinds of sexual acts with “Hannah” he would like to perform on her and for her to perform on him. Several times in the conversation Thornton asked “Hannah’s” age and was told 14-years-old, but he continued his sexually oriented conversation.
Thoronton then arranged to meet with “Hannah” at her home on March 4, to engage in sexual behavior.
The evening of March 3, Branson police officers arrested Thornton at his place of employment, Walmart SuperCenter. After being read his rights, Thornton admitted to the conversations and he planned to go to Springfield to meet with “Hannah” the next day.
Thornton told investigators while he having the chat he “thought about TV shows which depicted a set up involving men meeting with young girls” as he had the conversation with “Hannah” and he was happy the police arrested him before he could meet “Hannah” and have sex with her.
Ramos is in the Taney County Jail being held without bond; Thornton is in the jail on a $100,000 bond.
