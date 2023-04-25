The city of Branson’s 1% sales tax showed a slight dip for April’s report, but still above historic income levels for the month, while other taxes are showing increases in the latest income reports.
The city’s general 1% sales tax receipts for April, which reflects February business activity, are down 1.1% when compared to April 2022 at $775,967. While less than the record 2022 amount, the amount is still more than any year from 2014 through 2021. The general tax total year-to-date is $4,476,919, a 5.2% increase over 2022’s record amount.
The ½% transportation sales tax was up 2.3% in April, which again shows February transactions. The amount is the most for the month in the last decade, with a total of $385,604. Year-to-date the transportation tax is up 5.1% to $2,207,985.
The Public Safety Sales Tax is showing almost similar numbers to the ½% transportation tax, with $385,507 in April and $2,205,910 year-to-date. Those are increases of 2.3% and 5.5% respectively, and both the highest in the last decade.
The city’s tourism tax, which unlike the other taxes is a March report for February transactions, is showing the best result, with a double digit percentage increase of 13% over 2022. The total of $419,416 is the first time the city has generated more than $400,000 in tourism tax from February sales.
The year-to-date tourism tax is also a record amount for this point in the year, with $2,479,912 being 3.6% ahead of 2022’s record revenue. It’s also the highest in a decade.
In the categories within the tourism tax, increases were shown by amusements, theaters, hotels/motels, and restaurants. Amusements showed a 47.9% increase over 2022, with over $111,000 collected. Theaters were up 14.8% and hotels/motels up 14.5%.
The only areas showing decreases showed large dips from 2022: Campgrounds were down 37% and nightly rentals were down 24.2%.
The Branson Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District also released their income report from tax revenue, showing a 0.3% increase for February, which is based on sales in December of the previous year. The total of $601,947 for the month brings the year-to-date to $1,407,955, which is 12.9% below 2022 totals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.