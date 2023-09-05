The new era of passenger air service to Branson officially began on Thursday, Aug. 31, with the arrival of the first flight by Sun Country Airlines from Minneapolis.
The flight arrived about 12:15 p.m. and passed under a water cannon salute from the Branson Airport Fire Department on their way to the terminal. The flight launches a shortened tourism season in 2023 for Sun Country, who will bring flights to Branson on Thursday and Sunday through November. The airline will return in 2024 for flights beginning in April.
“Sun Country Airlines is in my opinion the perfect match for Branson,” Branson Airport Executive Director Stan Field said at a press conference. “A lot of airlines cater both to business and leisure travelers. Sun Country focuses entirely on taking people to great destinations, and Branson is a great destination. They do it with inexpensive airfares, and there are some $39 fares between here and Minneapolis. I would say that qualifies as reasonable fares.”
Sun Country’s return to Branson was made possible in part by a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation given to Branson Airport in 2022. The Small Community Air Service Development Program grant must be used to maintain or build air service options to smaller community airports. The grant also included local matching funds from the Taney County Commission; Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau; Tourism Community Enhancement District, the City of Hollister, the Taney County Partnership; and 11 local businesses.
“Our goal is to help connect communities with their favorite people, places, and memories,” Sun Country Senior Vice President and General Counsel Rose Neale said. “We’re focused on providing safe, reliable, hassle-free, and most importantly, affordable travel.”
