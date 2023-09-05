Sun Country Plane.jpg

Sun Country Airlines will provide service until November, and then return in April 2024 for late Spring through late Fall service.

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

The new era of passenger air service to Branson officially began on Thursday, Aug. 31, with the arrival of the first flight by Sun Country Airlines from Minneapolis.

The flight arrived about 12:15 p.m. and passed under a water cannon salute from the Branson Airport Fire Department on their way to the terminal. The flight launches a shortened tourism season in 2023 for Sun Country, who will bring flights to Branson on Thursday and Sunday through November. The airline will return in 2024 for flights beginning in April.

