The Taney County 100 Club held an appreciation event for local EMS workers and firefighters.
On May 19, the club held the event to show the men and women who serve our area gratitude for all they do. Taney County 100 Club Chairman Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News he knows from first hand experience, as a volunteer firefighter, how much events like this can help the day to day grind of the job.
“Working in emergency services can be grueling not just for first responders but their spouses,” Roebuck said. “We felt it was important to partner with the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce and Forsyth Elks to give first responders and their significant other an opportunity to unwind and enjoy an evening full of fun, food and plenty of prizes.”
Central Taney County Protection District Firefighter and local business owner John Winkert expressed his thanks to the club and its partners for a morale boosting night.
“I can’t thank (these) guys enough. Please pass along my appreciation to Lynn, and (the) whole group,” Winkert said. “I felt totally overwhelmed by the care the group showed to us; the first responders. In nearly 30 years of providing some level of public service, as a first responder, I have never felt that cared for. The Taney County 100 Club is awesome, food was great, service to us was amazing. I am sure everyone in that room felt the love. Thank you!”
Roebuck said the night was memorable, for not only the expression of gratitude, love and care, but for its laughs.
“Without a doubt Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels lip syncing Willie Nelson and Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin and retired sheriff’s deputy and current 100 Club Board Member Darin Carter lip syncing ‘Stop in the Name of Love’ by the Supremes, were the most memorable moments,” Roebuck said. “The antics of Jim Barber were hilarious and so grateful he donated his time to make it such a festive atmosphere.”
The Taney County 100 Club is a tax deductible, charitable organization that exists to help the surviving families of firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Their mission is to provide financial support to the surviving spouse of an emergency service worker killed or seriously injured in the line of duty within hours of death or injury. The club serves 15 organizations with approximately 500 emergency responders and their families within Taney County.
For more information visit taneycounty100club.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.