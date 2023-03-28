The 2023 Walk for LIfe to benefit Options Pregnancy Care Center is being held on Saturday, April 1, at the Branson RecPlex.
The walk will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. at Pavilion D at the RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Parkway in Branson.
Options Executive Director Laura Fogle said the walk will take place rain or shine.
Participants are being asked to obtain pledges from sponsors for the walk. Walkers will not have to collect the money for their pledges in advance. Options will be able to bill sponsors of $10 or more on behalf of the walkers. T-shirts will be given to walkers who raise more than $150 in pledges.
Top participants could also win prizes like a weekend getaway at Big Cedar Lodge; brunch for four at the Keeter Center; a $200 Tanger Outlets Gift Card; or a gift package from the Track Family Fun Parks.
The funds raised help both Options Pregnancy Clinic locations, 192 Expressway Lane Suite 100 in Branson, and 10726 E. Highway 76 in Forsyth.
More information about the event or registration information can be found at friendsofoptions.com or by calling 417-336-5483.
