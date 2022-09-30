A Stone County church is offering pet owners the opportunity to get their pets blessed.
The ‘Blessing of the Animals’ will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. hosted by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Northwoods Drive on James River Road in Kimberling City.
The blessing is being held in honor of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to the flier for the event. Saint Francis founded the St. Franciscan Order, a Catholic order whose ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ dedicated themselves to poverty, solitude and prayer. He believed nature and animals should be celebrated and revered. He believed humans were not here to dominate and control nature or animals, but to live with them in harmony..
All pets are welcomed to receive the blessing from Reverend Anne Cheffey from St. Mark’s Church. The blessing is to honor St. Francis and allow pet owners to express how much their pets mean to them, according to the flier.
Pet parents are asked to park in the parking lot facing the church. Dogs who are socialized, may be walked on leashes as long as their owners have clean-up supplies before the service. Cats are asked to be in carriers. Church members will be in attendance, passing out a printed booklet to follow during the service.
After the service, pets will get a blessing from the priest. Those blessed will receive a treat and a toy to take home. Pet owners may also bring photos of their pets to be blessed if the animal can not be in attendance, as well.
For more information call 417-338-5488.
