Ballparks of America is partnering with a renowned baseball artist for a unique new art installation.
Nathan Rueckert will be creating a passive American flag art installation constructed from nearly 100 old, tattered baseballs. Titled “America’s Flag,” the work will be an American Flag about three feet wide made from old baseball leather and red seams.
The project is part of Ballparks of America’s Memorial Day tournament weekend, where parents and participants are going to be encouraged to take part in the art project by gluing down one of the red stitches into the work. Local residents and baseball fans are also invited to be a part of the project, which Rueckert estimates will need nearly 400 participants.
Once the project is completed, a limited edition 24 by 36 inch poster will be created and made available for sale at the tournament.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome my talented friend, Nate Rueckert to Ballparks and our Memorial Day tournament,” Paul Satterwhite, part of the ownership group of Ballparks of America, said in a statement. “His artistic talent has impacted the national baseball community for years, and we believe that ‘America’s Flag’ will be a great way to celebrate our nation and the sport of baseball during this important holiday weekend. This is truly a unique opportunity for baseball fans of all ages to be a part of something special by contributing to Nate’s unforgettable piece of art.”
The 2023 Memorial Day Classic will take place from May 26 to May 29, at Ballparks of America in Branson. The competition will feature 30 teams of 11 to 13 year olds from 13 different states.
