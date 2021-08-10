The “Hope. Health. Healing.” Conference is coming to the King’s Castle Theatre, located at 2701 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson, from Aug. 20 to 22, 2021.
Conference speakers will focus around a theme of transforming lives “from hopelessness, despair, and disconnection” to a place of healing.
“I think all of us have burdens in our lives,” Jill Reynolds, host of the conference, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “One (that) most can identify with right now is feelings of hopelessness and fear, and people going through transition by having busyness in isolation.”
Reynolds will be sharing her own story of overcoming adversity; moving from a 28-year-old alcoholic and crack addict to leading Christian conferences.
However, the conference is about more than just recovery and will cover a wide range of topics aimed at bringing hope and healing to the lives of Christians.
“As a believer, I believe there is a lot more division in the church than I have ever seen,” Reynolds said. “Right now, with the division happening in churches, this is the time we as Christians need to come back together in community.”
In addition to Reynolds, speakers will include Imaobong Smart, a Texas nurse and pastor’s wife who has produced a movie to combat suicide called Stay, which will be released in September. The film is based on her book “Stay; your life is precious” which focuses on helping people overcome suicidal thoughts.
Rev. Dr. Johannes J. Christian will be speaking on forgiveness and his ministry Face of Forgiveness. In 2001, Christian was driving on an Ohio highway when a teenager threw a rock from an overpass. The rock smashed through Christian’s windshield, causing significant skull and facial injuries, and permanently blinding him. Christian will share how he forgave the teen who blinded him, even ministering to the teen in prison, and how forgiving those who have wronged you is important in finding your complete healing.
The conference will also have some speakers bringing humor to the event, including “Definitely Holly,” a social media and gun rights advocate who will bring her unique motivational speech to Saturday’s lineup.
Twenty additional scheduled speakers will cover topics like evaluating and restoring wellness; how renewal and reconnection can benefit health and work-life; and deepening of spiritual connection.
The three day event will feature a full schedule Friday and half-days on Saturday and Sunday to allow attendees to experience the Branson area. Guests will also have the opportunity to attend shows at the King’s Castle Theatre or “Jesus” at Sight and Sound Theatre, located at 1001 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway inBranson.
Admission is $18 to watch the event’s live stream, or $20 to attend in person. Attendees are also being asked to purchase tickets for “someone less fortunate to attend.” Individuals who sponsor at least two people to attend the event will receive their admission free.
Reynolds said she works with many rehab and restoration ministries around the region and knows the messages from the conference will resonate with those in programs.
“People right now who are in treatment just do not have much money,” Reynolds said. “Many veterans who are suffering from PTSD also do not have much money. We’re wanting to reach out to that community.”
Ticket reservations and more information can be found on the conference’s website, braveheartworkshops.com, or by calling 847-917-9693.
