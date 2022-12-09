The recently filed lawsuit against Kanakuk by abuse survivor Logan Yandell and his family are causing other survivors and family members to speak out about the suit and what they hope to see as a result of the case.
Ashton Alarcon, who also was subjected to sexual abuse while at Kanakuk, told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he was pleased to see the lawsuit filed because he’s tired of not being able to make his voice heard over those trying to downplay what happened at Kanakuk.
“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. I’m exhausted of being quiet. I’m exhausted of being told, “You’re a victim, you’re a survivor,” as if nothing more,” Alarcon said. “I’m frustrated from seeing humankind placing ideologies, identities, political parties, and applying scripture out of context just to call it an exemption from the law and human concern.”
Alarcon and his family say they’ve spent more than $40,000 in legal fees fighting against Kanakuk because the family refuses to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement concerning the abuse he suffered at the camp. Ashton said he felt a passion for truth being revealed as a result of the lawsuit.
“When I heard of Logan’s lawsuit case, I heard a shout for justice! I immediately thought of the story of Jesus when he made a whip from ropes and chased all the merchants out of the Temple,” Alarcon said. “It’s time Joe White is driven out of Kanakuk. Stop turning a place that was meant for children to learn about Jesus and be safe into breeding grounds for child molesters led by leaders who are worse than ‘wolves tearing their prey, shedding blood, and destroying lives for dishonest gain’ (Ezekiel 22:27). Wake up! Lives have been lost.”
He also acknowledges being angry himself, and he believes other survivors also feel the same kind of anger.
“Yes, we are angry, and is it not the purest form of anger there is?” Alarcon said. “How can we as survivors and overcomers not be? I see [Yandell’s] lawsuit against Joe White and leaders who are responsible as a rally cry to everyone that now is the time for accountability!”
He said the lawsuit represents what society should be: a place where those who enable child sex abuse are held accountable for their actions.
“This case echoes a statement to all mankind: that those who believe in a world where if you protect (i.e. have knowledge of, turn a seeing eye, put monetary value above reporting child sexual abuse because a person attracts the youth and dupe parents, abuses status to wash bloody hands from covering for child sex abusers) those that steal the innocence, cloud the pure soul, damage the mental health and rob years of life from children—should be punished the same way those who carry out that action,” Alarcon said. “And I would wager that Logan Gregory Yandell and us as survivors and overcomers believe the same.”
Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, whose brother Trey was abused at Kanakuk and as a result of the trauma committed suicide in 2019, told Branson Tri-Lakes News she hoped the lawsuit will help those who continue to support Kanakuk realize this isn’t just a public relations problem or stunt created by people who no basis for their case.
“This is the type of lawsuit I hope my brother Trey would be filing, had he lived,” Carlock Phillips said. “What Kanakuk and its followers don’t realize and continue to minimize is that this is life and death, not a perceived PR problem to be swept under the rug in the name of preserving a ministry brand. Survivors are called survivors because not everyone survives. Newman did not act alone. He was enabled and harmed more people than we’ll ever know, on Joe White’s watch. Unfortunately, my brother was silenced to his grave after suffering abuse from the age of 7 onward. First by Pete Newman, then by Kanakuk and its associates.”
Carlock Phillips said she is hopeful the other victims of child rape at Kanakuk can find justice.
“I’m grateful other survivors of Kanakuk abuse such as Logan and his family can seek justice and truth through the courts,” Carlock Phillips said. “A true Christian ministry wouldn’t require this action to be necessary, because they would have been responsible and forthcoming to begin with. I hope this case is successful and brings more truth to light, and more importantly, more healing to the victims and their families so deeply affected. My God is a God of justice and hates evil. What has happened under Kanakuk’s current leadership is pure evil. Parents and responsible adults need to wake up, because kids deserve better. Be better, Church. Be better, Branson. This has gone on far too long, and Kanakuk continues to operate at too high a cost: human lives.”
Ashton said he hopes, like Carlock Phillips, the suit will cause supporters of Kanakuk to realize when they promote the camp’s claims of not knowing what happened they’re helping to silence and shame victims.
“Although camp supporters claim they don’t think like this, they are the ones who silence victims and allow abuse and perpetrators to infest communities of Christ followers,” Alarcon said. “Are they any different than the Pharisees who plotted and carried out the crucifixion of Jesus? Woe to any Joe White supporter and anyone who places dirt (aka camp grounds) above a human soul and rights. (Matthew 23) To me, its as if “Christians” (I use quotes because their actions are not in line with the God they claim to serve) have forgotten the first commandment and made a god out of Joe White.”
He says Yandell is stronger than any of the people who have been covering up for and enabling the Kanakuk smoke screen.
“Death to victims has been the result of silence, conformity, passiveness and cowardness,” Alarcon said. “Logan is braver than all who support Joe White and Kanakuk Leaders.”
Survivor Evan Hoffpauir told Branson Tri-Lakes News it’s vital for the residents of Branson and the surrounding communities to pay attention to the suit because of how it reflects on the community.
“I think it’s very important for people in the Branson community to care about this lawsuit,” he said. “When institutions that bring harm to children and commit fraud to children and their parents are not held accountable, it means that their actions and inaction ultimately go rewarded. It tells the people of the community that covering up abuse, neglecting children, enabling abusers, and lying to families is part of what the community stands for. The Branson community has always clung to wholesome family values and actively aims to create an enjoyable experience for visitors and locals. What Kanakuk leadership and Joe White have done is put their organization above the good of others, above the flourishing of its children, and ultimately above the moral and legal responsibilities to protect children in their care.”
Hoffpauir says those in the Branson community who have been defending Kanakuk need to look at the evidence proving the claims of survivors of deception by Joe White and those connected to Kanakuk leadership.
“The data points that reveal their negligence and fraudulent settlements are now known and a proven part of the physical evidence that is available to us today. The community should no longer claim an ignorance to these facts or sit back and protect, defend, and support this institution after seeing the evidences that have been shared in the media. These are signed documents and recorded video evidence that admit their failures to protect children. I hope and pray that the Branson community can truly care enough about justice, truth, healing, and the moral obligation to protect the communities children at all cost, because Joe White has now shown us what can happen when we don’t.”
Keith Dygert, another victim of sexual abuse while at Kanakuk, told Branson Tri-Lakes News the lawsuit raises questions which every person should be asking.
“Why did Joe White not fire and report Pete Newman?” Dygert said. “Why did Kanakuk hide this information? How many lives could’ve been spared had the right things been done the first time? Why did Joe White lie to the Yandells? Why do Kanakuk, Joe White, and Doug Goodwin continue to deny culpability?”
Dygert said as a resident of the Branson area, it disheartens him to see so many local churches and pastors refusing to hold Joe White and Kanakuk’s leaders accountable for their dishonest public statements regarding the abuse.
“I live in a town where I was abused most of my adolescence, and I see local congregations not standing up on behalf of the victims,” Dygert said. “I don’t see any stand against the guilty parties who enabled private atrocities. This is a most disheartening realization.
“By this point in time with the wealth of investigative journalism that has been published, the neglect and failure of Joe White and his operations should be simply undeniable. As owner and CEO of Kanakuk, White’s awareness of Pete Newman engaging in nude activities with underaged boys on no less than three separate occasions was ample opportunity to have Newman fired, properly reported to authorities, and have Newman’s crimes against children made known to every Kanakuk family who ever had a child come in contact with Newman.”
Dygert said he was thankful the Yandells filed their suit and are fighting to bring hidden truth to light.
“I feel immense pride and appreciation for the boldness, vulnerability, and resolve of the Yandells,” Dygert said. “The odds are already against any child who has been sexually abused. It’s uncommon to tell anyone of the abuse, and it’s far less common to share details and put one’s own face in the media. Yet this family has publicly opened the book of the nightmare they’ve been through. They’ve suffered harm, betrayal, lies, and unfair silencing; still they choose to put themselves out there in hopes to help one more victim and hopefully prevent another.”
A court date for the lawsuit has not yet been set in Taney County court. Attorney Robert Thrasher, one of the Yandell family’s legal team, told Branson Tri-Lakes News they are waiting for a response from White and the other defendants, and then will begin the discovery process. He said in the initial stages most courts do not schedule a hearing unless a motion is made such as a motion to dismiss the case, so it’s not unusual for no court dates to be scheduled at this point in the process.
