The Branson Board of Aldermen passed a resolution at their Oct. 26, meeting outlining the city’s legislative priorities for state elected officials in 2022.
Several priorities were added to the list for the year, but the main item on the list remained the same from 2021: passage of legislation that would close the ticket reseller loophole that has been heavily criticized in recent board meetings by Mayor Milton and Alderman Skains.
City attorney Chris Lebeck said during the meeting the number one priority would be to close the reseller loophole for the tourism tax. The Ticket Reseller Bill, HB2504 in 2020, would have tightened the language on the books so that only hotel tax, occupancy tax, or transient guest tax would be excluded and not the reselling of show tickets.
In 2020, the bill never made it out of committee before the legislature was shut down because of COVID-19 concerns. The bill had no legislative support in 2021.
The city’s number two priority would be changes to the Missouri Revised Statutes regarding the health, safety, and welfare of permanent guests in lodging establishments. The proposed law splits Chapter 315 of the code between establishments with permanent residents and those with transient guests.
The bill would create stronger health and safety licensing and inspection requirements for buildings that convert former motel or hotel spaces into one room apartment living for permanent guests.
The other three priorities in the city’s list are passage and adoption of statewide building codes which would create minimum standards for safety and integrity of structures; statewide contractor licensing requirements for specific building trades like electrical and plumbing; and the creation of circuit-wide municipal court divisions so multiple communities in a county or court circuit should share the costs of municipal court operations.
The state legislature will open their 2022 session on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and will be in session through Friday, May 22.
