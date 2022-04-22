The Reeds Spring robotics program is less than a year old and it is already sending two teams to the VEX Robotics World Championship.
The Middle School and Elementary School teams will travel to Dallas, Texas in May and compete against students from around the world, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. After competing at the state tournament in St. Louis, the team of Ethan Linegar and Korbin Smith were invited to the world tournament in the Middle School category. The team of Baya Clifford, Peyton Ditzer, August Behn, Bailey Zittleman, Brayden Higginbottom, and Bobby Brand was invited in the Elementary School category.
“Everyone was so excited,” sixth-grader Bailey Zittleman said.
“I feel like all of us had a happy tears moment,” sixth-grader Baya Clifford said.
Reeds Spring teacher Robin Verheyen is one of the teachers who oversee the robotics program with fellow teacher Keith Kramer.
“I’m excited for them to be exposed to this kind of an event,” Verheyen said.
In the VEX IQ Challenge, students build robots using simple, snap-together VEX IQ parts to solve an engineering challenge which is presented in the form of a game. Teams work together to score points and show off their skills individually in driver-controlled and programming Robot Skills Challenges.
The competition teaches students about teamwork, collaboration, critical thinking, project management, and communication skills required to prepare them to become the next generation of innovators and problem solvers, states the release.
“I feel like our team was able to work together very well,” Clifford said.
“I’m excited to see how far we’ve come, just from the start of the season,” student Ethan Linegar said.
This experience has already led to more interest in the robotics program.
“When our teacher asked our class who is interested in robotics, instead of like three hands going up, almost half the class raised their hands,” Zittleman said.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
