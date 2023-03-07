Branson entertainers and show operators planning to make their shows extra hot for 2023 will need to make plans to join Branson Fire Rescue on March 15.
The fire department will be holding classes on the safe use of indoor pyrotechnics at Fire Station No.1, located at 110 Crosby St. in Branson. The training will help theater owners, operators and pyrotechnic technicians prepare for testing to receive their required license through the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.
Missouri state statutes require all pyrotechnic or special effect operators to attend at least one certified training program.
At the conclusion of the class, all participants will be able to take the written exam given by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office. Currently licensed techs will be able to attend to gain continuing education credits.
All theaters in Branson which intend to use any kind of indoor pyrotechnics must apply for and obtain a permit from Branson Fire Rescue before use.
The training is free, but reservations are required because of limited space. Register by calling Branson Fire Rescue at 417-243-2790.
