The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced they are accepting applications for a program to provide grants to school districts with agricultural programs.
The MAESTRO grant, or Missouri Agriculture Energy Saving Team – a Revolutionary Opportunity grant, is funded through the U.S. Department of Energy. The goal will be to have small farms across the state reduce their energy use, and one of the components of the program is to teach future farmers techniques to reduce their energy footprint.
“Becoming more energy efficient is a priority for the Missouri agriculture industry,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said in a press release. “The MAESTRO grant provides a great opportunity for agriculture students to learn the importance of energy efficiency and implement change in their schools and communities.”
The students who receive the grant will be focusing on energy-efficient upgrades to their school shops and greenhouses, including working with instructors to create a work plan which addresses energy related issues. Funds can also be used to bring in experts in the subject to train students, to purchase supplies for upgrades and repairs, or pay for labor necessary to finish the work.
Parents of students in agriculture programs are encouraged to contact their student’s teachers to inform them of the grant opportunity.
Proposals for the grants are due by Sept. 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the MDA office. Additional details and an application are available online at agriculture.mo.gov.
