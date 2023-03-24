A Bettendorf, Iowa based pizza chain has announced they are placing their second Missouri location in Branson.
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream will be opening an “oversized Family Fun Center” at 1420 W. 76 Country Blvd., the location of the Red Lion Inn at the intersection of 76 Country Blvd. and Fall Creek Road.
“We are proud to continue Happy Joe’s growth in Missouri,” CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco said in a statement. “Franchisee Satish Pardeshi has done such an amazing job at our other location in St. Pete’s and we trust his expertise to bring even more smiles to Branson. With our one-of-a-kind pizza creations and Family Fun Center experience, we are providing a new go-to place no matter the occasion. Plus, having it on display in Branson will showcase Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream restaurants for all the Southerners visiting the entertainment mecca!”
The 3,000 square foot facility will include ticket-awarding games for children to win prizes and party rooms for up to 30 people.
Happy Joe’s claims to be the inventors of the taco pizza. The company says founder Joe Whitty created the pizza made of refried beans and ground beef with taco chips, lettuce, and tomatoes after a franchisee suggested adding tacos to their menu in 1974. They say at the time of the creation, no pizza chains were making specialty pizzas.
More information available at happyjoes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.