Ridgedale VFW Post 1667 is hosting a fundraiser for Camp Corral on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Golden Corral, located at 3551 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson.
Post members will be handing out miniature American flags to Golden Corral customers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and taking donations for Camp Corral.
A press release from the VFW stated, Camp Corral is a nonprofit organization that provides a camping experience for the children of wounded, ill, and fallen members of the military. The program is geared specifically toward the children of military members and began in 2011.
The camp is completely free for the children.
According to the release, almost one in four of the children who attend the camp have more than one parent who has served or is serving in the armed forces, and more than half of the children have shared that they feel no one understands what it’s like to be a military child.
The VFW will also have a Service Officer on-site that will be able to help veterans who are struggling with disability claims or other service related matters.
For more information on the camp, visit campcorral.org.
