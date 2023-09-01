Central Taney County Fire Protection District has announced the official promotion of one of their own as District Chief 1.
According to a post on the Central Taney County Fire Protection District’ Facebook page, Brad Chaney has been promoted to Chief 1 after months of being in the interim chief position.
“We would like to officially welcome Brad Chaney as Chief 1. While he has been seen working hard over the last few months as interim chief, he was officially promoted to Chief 1 at (a recent) board meeting,” states the post. “Our department is very fortunate to have a dedicated, passionate chief to lead our district. We look forward to many great things to come from Chief Brad Chaney.”
Chaney has served within the district for more than decade and a half.
“Brad has selflessly served the last 16 years in various positions at the district,” states the post. “He has been a mentor for many throughout those years and we are positive that he will continue to make a difference in our community and our district. Let us send our congratulations and well wishes to Chief Brad Chaney.”
For more information visit ‘Central Taney County Fire Protection District’ on Facebook.
