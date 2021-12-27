The skeletal remains found in the Branson area on Dec. 22 are those of missing Branson man David Koenig.
Koenig has been missing since Feb. 8, 2020, when he was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson. He sent text messages that night asking for help because he felt he might be in danger. Koenig was reported missing in March, with his family telling Branson Tri-Lakes News in August 2021 the reason it wasn’t until March was because he would go "off the grid" and not use his phone for an extended period of time.
The family had previously said Koenig struggled with addiction.
The Branson Police Department confirmed the identification on Monday, Dec. 27.
“The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined there was no trauma and the death did not appear to be the result of foul play,” a statement from the Branson Police Department said.
The search for Koenig had drawn significant regional and national attention. Billboards about his disappearance were displayed across southwest Missouri and investigators from around the nation had looked into the case. His remains were found near the 3700 block of Fall Creek Rd..
“Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig,” said Chief Matthews.
This is a breaking news story and the Branson Tri-Lakes News will update as more information becomes available.
