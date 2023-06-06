A gathering of conservative political leaders will be taking place this weekend in Branson.
The Determined Patriotism Conference is taking place on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at the Americinn Hotel & Conference Center in Branson. The two-day event will feature a wide variety of conservative political speakers, headlined by former California Congressman Devin Nunes, who served from 2003 to 2022 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The country is in a very bad place right now,” Nunes told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If good men and women don’t step up then it’s going to get worse.”
Nunes left Congress to head up former President Donald Trump’s media organization, which among other duties oversees the social media network Truth Social.
“My main reason for leaving Congress was to get the internet back open because so many of us were being shadowbanned or outright banned,” Nunes said. “We’re in the middle of a propaganda war here and you can’t win everything if you can’t even communicate among yourselves.”
Nunes talked about Truth Social working in conjunction with Rumble for cloud computing and video and audio hosting, meaning they have technology partners who share a desire for open internet.
“It’s critical not just for conservatives, but for liberals or independents who go against the narrative the political left puts out there,” Nunes said. “You’re in jeopardy of being canceled or shadowbanned. Working with Rumble, we’ve created this beachhead against big tech. We’re not susceptible to being taken out by big tech or woke corporations.”
Nunes, who has served in public service for more than 25 years, said he sees his role at Truth Social as continuing the service he gave the nation while in elected office, standing for freedom of speech and association.
In addition to Nunes, other scheduled speakers include Army Lt. Gen. (ret) Michael Flynn, MyPillow Creator Mike Lindell, former U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and various podcast and show hosts like Mel K, the Flyover Conservatives, Christie Hutcherson, and Dr. Jane Ruby.
The conference is hosted by broadcaster Doug Billings, who is based in the Kansas City area. After spending 23 years in human resources and healthcare, he lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdown, which led to the creation of The Right Side with Doug Billings podcast. His show currently draws around 3.8 million regular viewers.
“Biden has thrown this country into such a nightmare that I think it’s waking up people by the millions,” Billings said. “I think even people with a ‘D’ after their name, people walking on the sidewalks of Main Street, America, John and Mary Doe who voted for Biden, are waking up and saying ‘Hey, wait a minute, this isn’t what I signed up for.’”
Billings has also spoken at the Reawaken America Conferences with Eric Trump and Clay Clark.
The conference is limiting attendance to allow those registered a “VIP experience” where they are able to have one-on-one interaction with the speakers attending the event. Details on the conference are available online at dougbillings.us/events. Tickets are $175 each for a two-day ticket, or $100 for a one-day ticket. Only 400 tickets will be sold for each day. Vendors can also reserve a table at the event for $125 above their registration cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.