Former Branson Mayor Karen Best formally announced her campaign to retake the mayor’s office.
Best released a press statement on Monday stating she was running because she was approached by business leaders, citizens and city staff to “bring back stability” to the city government.
“The ‘Welcome to Branson’ culture has diminished at City Hall due to changes in personnel at the leadership level and discord at the Board of Alderman level,” Best explained to the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “These tensions are felt by businesses wanting to move to Branson. They watch or attend a few Board of Alderman meetings and they quickly decide this is not where they want their business located.”
She cited workforce issues as a challenge to the city which discourages businesses from coming to Branson.
“I have been working with developers wanting to bring housing to the area for the past two years,” Best said. “We looked at obtaining some federal grants; however Branson being deemed ‘high risk’ and ‘moderate risk’ made it challenging to receive millions of dollars in grant monies available. One of the roadblocks was Branson receiving a ‘high risk’ and ‘moderate risk’ classification due to ‘high turnover in personnel’ which was outlined in a letter to Mayor Larry Milton from the Missouri Department of Economic Development on July 19, 2022.”
In documents obtained by Branson Tri-Lakes News from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, in two separate letters the city is told a review was conducted to carry out a risk assessment by the city’s Compliance Specialist.
In one review the city was classified as high risk because of “missing single audits on the federal audit clearinghouse.” However, the city’s monitoring on the project would be moderate, and high turnover in personnel is noted. In the second letter, the city is medium risk with “large grant amounts, and high turnover in personnel.” A mid-project site-visit monitoring will take place for the grant project.
Amy Berendzen with the MDED explained the reason for the reviews.
“The state’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is required by federal regulations to conduct a risk assessment of all grant recipients,” Berendezen said. “This assessment looks at their staff capacity, internal operations, and financial controls to determine their ability to comply with all applicable state and federal regulations. Letters, like the one you reference here, clearly identify the areas of concern based on our review of their past performance and staff turnover, which represent significant risks of failure to comply. As a result, there are additional reporting/monitoring efforts in order to ensure they remain compliant and avoid any potential repayment of funds due to a failure to comply. These risk determinations in no way prevent the community from accessing additional funding from CDBG.”
Best said she would work to fill job vacancies to create stability to gain grant funding. She is also concerned about infrastructure issues.
“I am concerned about the monies allocated to protect the wastewater treatment plant,” Best said. “In regards to transportation, one of the modes of transportation discussed in the past during our administration was a trolley system that would move between Green Mountain Drive and West 76 Country Boulevard.”
Best’s release said “honesty, integrity, and civility need to be restored to the office of the Mayor.” When asked by Branson Tri-Lakes News to show a time Mayor Milton lied to the public, she referred to the hiring process of City Administrator Cathy Stepp.
“In watching the Board of Alderman meeting regarding the hiring of the new City Administrator, several Alderman pointed out Mayor Milton’s lack of honesty on the hiring process of the City Administrator,” Best said. “They challenged him on what Baker Tilly had told them when asked about hiring the individual.”
Best’s release said she feels the aldermen meetings should conduct the business of the city and not state or federal issues, when asked what issues the aldermen have been bringing up, Best referred to items brought up during public comment time, including “5G towers, chem trails, vaccine mandates, etc.”
Best added she wouldn’t want to squelch the voice of the public, but would encourage them to see other avenues than Alderman meetings.
“I believe Mayor Milton at one time told the public wanting to speak that issues needed to be on issues related to the city,” Best said. “I would never want to stifle anyone in the community from having their voice heard which is an important piece of our democracy. I would rather encourage them to meet with me and guide them in the right direction for them to receive actions on their concerns. Working closely with state and federal elected officials has always been one of my strengths. Connecting them to the right person in Jefferson City and Washington DC should be helpful in getting their voices heard.”
A significant portion of Best’s press statement focused on what she termed a “toxic work environment” at city hall.
“Arguing for hours on end is not the way to hold a civil discussion to move the city forward,” Best told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “There has been a large turnover in employees at City Hall due to this toxic work environment. The inability to replace long-term, professional municipal staff, and especially the vacancies at the director level, is a hardship. Nine out of thirteen directors have left, retired or been fired since Best left office with one scheduled to leave in February and one scheduled to leave in March.”
When asked about recent statements from Keith Francis, the head of Branson’s Public Works who was the March retirement mentioned in Best’s statement, who said city hall does not have a toxic environment and employees “feel it’s a more positive atmosphere” in the building, Best disagreed with Francis’ overall assessment.
“I still have a great relationship with many current and former staff members,” Best said. “I receive calls from time to time asking how to handle situations in the workplace. Many employees past and present have shared their frustration with the current leadership. While not everyone is experiencing a ‘toxic work environment,’ many are having that experience.”
Best also said she feels it’s not in the city’s best interest to have positions like the Finance Director taken by a company like Baker Tilly rather than an individual. While she acknowledges Mayor Milton’s position that using these companies versus an individual can provide more resources to Branson as a whole, she feels what works in places like Kansas City doesn’t always work for Branson.
“I spoke with a citizen recently who needed a question answered regarding the budget,” Best said. “They would normally reach out to the Finance Director and the Director would sit down and answer questions for this citizen until they understood the information in the budget. Reaching out to Baker Tilley has not resulted in the same comfort of understanding for this citizen. The outsourcing of the City Attorney has been costly due to the amount of time the attorney spends just on Board of Alderman meetings. They make an hourly rate and many of the meetings have gone extremely long. If we had a City Attorney, the length of meetings would not be a factor of how much it costs the city for their services.”
Best also expressed her support for law enforcement and first responders.
“The Public Safety tax was passed during [my] administration to allow for a new Branson Police Department station, a new Branson Fire Department station, and raises for our public safety employees,” Best said in her press statement. “In order to have a thriving local economy, a community must have a safe living environment.”
Best says she will hold meetings with voters over the next weeks to gain their support for the mayoral election on April 4.
