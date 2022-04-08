Reeds Spring Pack Night returns at Dolly Parton’s Stampede.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fundraiser for the Reeds Spring School Foundation is scheduled for Friday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m.
At Pack Night, guests enjoy the full Dolly Parton’s Stampede show and meal. The Stampede donates all of the ticket sales to the School Foundation, which uses the money to provide scholarships to high school seniors so they can continue their education, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at Reeds Spring High School, by calling 417-272-3271 ext. 1196 or by visiting the district website.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation has granted over $500,000 in scholarships to district students since 2011.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
