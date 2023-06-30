The city of Branson hosted a special ceremony on Thursday, June 22, to mark the beginning of the construction of the flood wall for the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Compton facility provides sewage treatment for approximately 80% of Branson businesses and residents, and also large parts of Taney and Stone counties. The plant processes on average about three million gallons of wastewater per day. The seven to nine foot wall around the facility will help keep Lake Taneycomo from inundating the facility in the event of a flood, and keep harmful contaminants out of the lake and environment.
“I take my hat off to our city administrator and finance director for getting this finally completed,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “We were able to generate the funds for this (project) 100% from grants. We had budgeted $10 million for this project, and now we can put that $10 million toward other things.”
Milton also praised KCI Construction, who will be building the actual wall, for their efforts in being ready to move so quickly on the project upon reaching final approval.
Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell thanked city staff past and present for their efforts to bring the project to the point of reality.
“It took so many of us here to work so hard on this project for years to get to this place,” Powell said. “I have to thank aldermen past and present, mayors past and present, city administration, staff, especially my staff who have been phenomenal in making this happen.”
The project’s overall $13 million cost takes into account the rising cost of materials since the initial proposal of the wall.
“It says a lot about our city staff that they were able to make this happen through state and federal grants,” Alderman Cody Fenton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “To be able to use that $10 million for other projects is huge and it’s very exciting to get a project that’s much needed done with help from the state and from grants.”
The actual wall will install about half a mile’s worth of sheet pile style material to create a barrier wall, an entry gate, and rain “dewatering” wells which will help prevent soil saturation. The material is driven into the bedrock, interlocking with it to keep water from penetrating the facility from below ground.
KCI Construction anticipated beginning construction in June, however much of that is dependent on several electric lines which need to be relocated for the new wall. Total construction time is anticipated to be 456 days, for a target completion in September 2024.
