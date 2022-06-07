If you’re one of the Missouri residents saving all of your gas receipts to get a refund on your state gas tax, the form to file has been released by the Department of Revenue.
Missouri officials said in April they would be releasing a form for gas tax refunds in May, and it was released on May 31. The form, called Form 4923-H, is available online through the DOR’s website. Despite the form being available, filing is not allowed until July 1 and will run through Sept. 30.
Revenue officials announced not only Missouri residents are eligible for the refund; any taxpayer can make a claim on gas sales they can prove took place in Missouri.
Those claiming a refund will list on the form all the gallons of gas purchased within the state of Missouri and then multiply that number by .025 to find out the total refund amount. (The refund is 2.5 cents per gallon.) A worksheet will need to be filled out and submitted for every vehicle a taxpayer owns, so their receipts must be kept and stored separately for each vehicle.
The worksheet will require a claimant to detail each purchase, the seller, the seller’s address, number of gallons purchased, and the amount of eligible tax. The law states the claimant must keep their receipts for three years, and can be subject to an investigation by the Department of Revenue at any point during the time period to verify claims.
Filers may use information obtained from frequent user cards like Casey’s Rewards, Break Time Rewards, and other similar programs, as long as all the information needed on the worksheet is listed in the account.
It is not necessary for filers to send in copies of their receipts.
Claims can be filed by the spouse or estate of a resident who passed away during the year.
DOR officials hope to have online filing available by mid-summer.
The gas tax in Missouri will climb 2.5 cents per gallon every year until the last increase in July 2025. State officials expect to generate $500 million a year in tax revenue to use on roads and bridges.
State Rep. Brian Seitz says the form is intentionally difficult in an attempt to discourage residents from getting their own money back from the state.
“There is no oversight over MoDOT,” Seitz said. “The tax was sold to citizens as being for roads and bridges, but the first thing MoDOT did was give raises to their staff before a single pothole was filled in. I’ve been calling for greater oversight over MoDOT’s budget. The form is difficult to figure out, and I think it was made this way on purpose so the state and MoDOT could keep their money. I’ve been looking for a question which says ‘are you a Missouri resident who filled up your tank, and how many gallons did you put in?’ That’s all the state needs to know about what a taxpayer has done.”
The state has made a list of frequently asked questions available on their website at dor.mo.gov/faq/taxation/business/motor-fuel.html.
