Stone and Taney Counties will start out the new legislative session in Jefferson City with someone new looking out for the county’s residents.
State Senator Karla Eslinger replaces State Senator Mike Moon as the region’s senator. Eslinger previously represented Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster, and Wright Counties; she will now add Taney and Stone counties while losing Webster, Wright, Oregon and Ripley counties.
Eslinger is no stranger to the region: a Gainesville High School graduate, she attended College of the Ozarks to obtain a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and currently sits on the C of O board.
Eslinger was elected to the State Senate in 2020 following a two-year term serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, where she held the seat currently held by Rep. Travis Smith, who represents Taney County except for the Branson/Hollister areas and north to the Christian County line. Eslinger pursued the seat after Mike Cunningham was term-limited, but she said she realized she had to move to the Senate if she wanted to make a difference.
“I didn’t think I could get as much done in the House as I wanted to,” Eslinger told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s a very top-down leadership piece and it takes two, three, or four years before you get any kind of leadership opportunity or chance to move legislation. I saw an opportunity to run for the Senate, and I care about making a difference for my community, and so I sought a seat in the Senate.”
Eslinger said it’s not necessarily a bad thing it’s hard to get something to the floor in the House, because with so many representatives you need some kind of structure, but she thought she could get more done in the Senate.
One of her bills will focus on making a health care option easier on residents.
“One of the pieces of legislation is about physical therapy and giving residents an opportunity to get services without having to get a referral from a physician for the first ten sessions,” Eslinger said.
She plans to keep a focus on workforce development related legislation in 2023.
“I do a lot of legislation in the area of workforce, and in the area of professional licensure, because I worked in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, where my job was teacher certification, licensure, and accreditation,” Eslinger said.
Eslinger talked about the career centers in our area and the importance of finding ways to get them working with area employers to meet the needs of the workforce.
“Career centers need to tie in with the employers in the local industry to see what it is they need regarding skills or the type of work that is needing done,” Eslinger said. “It’s a very local issue, and it can be solved on the local level, and my job is to assist them in any way I can. That’s especially important if there is an issue with a state regulation or law which hampers our career centers from getting qualified people into the jobs we need filled in our region.”
Eslinger acknowledges concerns from local House members like Rep. Brian Seitz of the State Senate not being open to helping southwest Missouri because of lobbyists who control St. Louis and Kansas City area politicians, but Eslinger believes there are ways to get things done.
“You have to understand your committee chairs,” Eslinger said. “You have to know where a bill’s going to land, so you can get it vetted and get a clear path. Then it’s just legwork to go to office to office and make sure there’s nothing surprising. I think in the two years I’ve been there, my word is good, and that I don’t sneak attack or hide things. I think that helps me move something that’s more specific to my district than the state as a whole.”
She said one of her main concerns this session is the initiative petition process. While she’s generally in favor of it, she believes there could be some useful changes.
“I like the idea of the initiative petition because it’s the voice of the people,” Eslinger said. “There are times in our history when they’ve generated good things for our state. But now we have big money activists on the outside of the state are coming in to try and push their agenda, and the two urban centers are dictating what happens in our state.
“They don’t ever come down here. Most of these petitions don’t ever come below Interstate 70. So I think there needs to be some adjustments to it, but I still think it’s a good tool, so I don’t want it totally changed. If your legislators aren’t doing their job, the initiative petition is the only choice you have.”
She feels the petition process needs to be more representative of the state as a whole and not just the will of part of St. Louis and Kansas City.
“If you had taken a poll of my district, marijuana wouldn’t have passed,” Eslinger said. “It’s not representative of the entire state. It’s representative of the urban centers.”
Eslinger said she’s aware of bills filed by the House representatives in the region and she’s willing to work with them to get changes made for the region.
“The way we’ll work together is that I don’t care if it’s my bill or their bill, if we need it, we’ll find a way to get it done,” Eslinger said.
She addressed sports betting and video gambling in the state, and she said there’s a real conflict between the groups who want to see the video gaming machines in places like convenience stores and the sports gambling supporters. She said she is not a big advocate of gambling, so she’s not pushing either side, but she believes it’s likely sports gambling will eventually make its way through Jefferson City.
She concluded her comments by saying she was glad to be back in Taney County.
“It’s like coming home,” she said. “I went to College of the Ozarks, did my student teaching in Hollister. I have so many friends who are around here. I covered the ‘cow side’ of Taney county when I was in the House. So to represent Taney and Stone counties, it’s a pretty natural thing.”
Constituents who want to contact Sen. Eslinger can visit her office in Room 219 of the Capitol, or call her office at 573-751-1882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.