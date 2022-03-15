Kanakuk Kamps has been named by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation as one of the “2022 Dirty Dozen” organizations which NCOSE claim are “facilitating, enabling, and even profiting from sexual abuse and exploitation.”
Kanakuk is the only entity in the group not focused on some kind of internet business. Other entities on the list include Google, OnlyFans, Reddit, Twitter, Discord, and Etsy.
“Despite the survivors who have come forward, at least a dozen lawsuits, and the news investigations that have uncovered practices at the camp that enabled the reported abuse to fester, Kanakuk has continued to minimize the reality that they have allowed abuse to flourish. For this reason, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation has named Kanakuk Kamps to the 2022 Dirty Dozen List,” NCOSE stated in their posting about Kanakuk’s addition to the list.
In addition, NCOSE released a short video about Kanakuk’s addition to the list where they allude to lawsuits and accusations Kanakuk continues to try and discredit accounts of abuse.
“Millions of dollars in settlements have been paid to some victims,” the video stated. “Kanakuk continues efforts to minimize and discredit accounts of sexual abuse.”
Kanakuk sent the following in response to a request for comment from the Branson Tri-Lakes News:
Kanakuk supports any organization that advocates for victims of sexual abuse; however, we believe it’s egregious and flawed that any organization would include Kanakuk in a list of ‘Dirty Dozen’ without the benefit of verifying the information, including direct communication with Kanakuk. That was not done in this instance.
For nearly a century, Kanakuk has provided a safe, fun, and exciting adventure in Christian athletics to over 500,000 Kampers and more than 50,000 staff. We will continue to prioritize staff and camper safety and pioneer advances in child protection for youth-serving organizations across the nation.
Over a decade ago, when Kanakuk learned of one of our Directors’ deceptive and abusive behavior, we quickly took action, including immediate termination and reporting of the individual involved to authorities. We immediately began conversations with identified victims and their families and notified families of current and former campers. We also began to elevate our safety practices already in place, which resulted in the Kanakuk Child Protection Plan. This plan goes far beyond the interviews and background checks common in our industry to include 340 protection elements designed to prevent, detect, or respond to physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse of a child. To date, more than 600 youth-serving organizations have been trained on the Kanakuk Child Protection Plan.
The Kanakuk Child Protection Plan, as well as Kanakuk’s other statements regarding abuse of campers is available on their website, however there is no link on the front page. Visit kanakuk.com/our-response/ to see their entire response to abuse and allegations of silencing victims.
