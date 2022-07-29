Branson’s Link Academy will have a new head coach for the upcoming season.
Rodney Perry is leaving the academy to take a position as an assistant coach for Big 12 school Kansas State. He is said to be the final coach hire for new Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang.
“It’s actually bittersweet in a sense, because I loved it so much at Link,” Perry told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The people, what we were able to build there, I’ll always cherish that forever. I’m always going to be a big fan and supporter of Link Academy.”
The position is not Perry’s first Division I coaching opportunity, as he had coached at Duquesne, Western Illinois, Oral Roberts, and UMKC.
Perry recently led the AAU team he founded, MOKAN Elite, to their third championship at the Nike Peach Jam to end a 26-4 season. The third championship makes Perry’s MOKAN Elite the team with the most championships in the 26-year history of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Link Academy went 34-2 last season, ending their season with a loss in the national championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.