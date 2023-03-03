The Branson Christmas Coalition presented their 2022 Leadership Award to honor a local organization for their work helping promote Ozark Mountain Christmas.
The award was given to the Board of Directors for the Historical Downtown Branson Community Improvement District for their new holiday lighting displays. The CID used new custom-designed, LED-lit pole mounts of candlelight snowflakes and swirls of light.
“This new décor amplified the warm nostalgia and special magic of the Christmas season,” Executive Director of The Historic Downtown Branson CID Cris Bohinc said. “Our Board of Directors wanted a unique and beautiful light display that can only be seen in Downtown Branson. Our goal was to beautify the area, celebrate the season, and give visitors another reason to come Downtown.”
The CID received the award, which was engraved with a message recognizing their lighting display and commitment to Christmas.
“Each year we recognize an organization that shows genuine leadership in the enhancement, improvement, and growth of Christmas in Branson,” Executive Director of the Branson Christmas Coalition Ann McDowell said. “Cris and her board demonstrated a commitment to Christmas, inspired other area businesses and organizations to do more with their holiday lighting and decor, and delighted visitors to Historic Downtown Branson throughout the Christmas season.”
The Branson Christmas Coalition has presented the award since 2016. Previous winners include the City of Branson in 2016; White River Valley Electric Cooperative in 2017; Cox Medical Center Branson in 2018; Silver Dollar City in 2019; Tracks Family Fun Parks in 2020; and Chick-fil-A Branson in 2021.
While McDowell was thankful for last year’s winners, she also said the focus of the coalition is forward growth.
“We are grateful to Cris and The Historic Downtown Branson CID Board for providing this amazing example of what is possible with professional lighting design and fabrication,” McDowell said. “Our work now is focused on identifying more partners in our effort to grow and enhance the Christmas season in Branson. Christmas trees were a great start that will continue, but the chance to impact visitors with spectacular lighting adds a new dimension to Ozark Mountain Christmas that will further establish our destination as the place to visit in November and December each year.”
More details about the Branson Christmas Coalition can be found on their website BransonChristmas.org.
