The Skaggs Foundation has announced three grants aimed at impacting those who are struggling to pay for medical care and those who are recovering from addiction. The first two grants are aimed at helping those who are struggling to pay for their healthcare.
A $50,050 grant to the CoxHealth Foundation will start a “Good Samaritan Fund” for patients at Cox Medical Center Branson. Patients who meet qualifications, who are uninsured or underinsured, could receive help with unexpected medical expenses.
“This grant will help ease the financial burden of the unexpected hospital bills for patients who are already enduring a stressful and difficult time,” the foundation said in a social media posting.
The second grant to Cox Branson will help with the costs of medical transportation.
“Transportation is a major barrier to healthcare access in our community and often leads to missed appointments, missed treatments, delayed care, missed or delayed medication use and increased risk of hospital admission,” the Foundation said.
The $15,620 grant will increase Cox Branson’s ability to provide transportation to and from appointments, follow-up care, and treatment.
The final grant is working with the Taney and Stone County treatment courts. The $30,000 grant will help provide dental care, safe and sober housing, and transportation to and from court events.
“This project puts participants in a better position to focus on their sobriety and wellness while removing stumbling blocks to wellness,” the foundation said. “Through this grant, the treatment courts will help participants become more productive community members better equipped to take care of their families and reduce chances of recidivism.”
