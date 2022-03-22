Almost all candidates for the Branson Board of Aldermen made an appearance before the Taney County Republicans on March 18 during a meeting at Golden Corral on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway.
The only one of the six candidates who did not appear before elected officials and party members was incumbent Ward II Alderman Jeff Seay, who was out of town because of business. Each candidate was given three minutes to say anything they wished to those in attendance and then had one minute to answer a question which had been sent to most candidates.
Incumbent Ward I Alderman Bill Skains spoke first and focused his comments on public safety issues. He talked about the upcoming construction of a new fire station near the Welk Resort and how it would be paid for in cash because of the actions taken by previous city leadership and members of the current Board of Aldermen.
“We promised the community it would be the first thing we did, and it’s why we didn’t build the police station yet,” Skains said. “We said we would build the fire station first, and we have 12 new firefighters who will be going into the building. We have purchased two pumper trucks.”
Skains also talked about leasing police cars rather than buying them, which saved the city around $250,000. The new cars would be used for a few years and then be replaced, rather than running until they would “break down and be seen being towed on 76 Country Boulevard.” He also spoke about the new radio system which allows the Branson police department to communicate with other first responders because the old radio system did not allow it.
His opponent, Marshall Howden, focused on the experience he has gained over the last few years in city government and how it will help him as a member of the Board of Alderman. Howden has been a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Parks Board, which he said gives him a “unique perspective” not only on how the city operates but ways city operations can improve.
“You hear a lot from incumbents and people who have been on a board and they say ‘look at what we’ve done, how great are we?’,” Howden said. “I look at it differently; I ask how we can do better. When city staff comes in front of the board there’s talk about praising city staff. There are absolutely times to do it. Employee of the month. But I feel there are times you need to hold people accountable and say ‘what can you do better for the citizens of Branson?’”
Howden said the aldermen need to be pro-business and to “get out of the way” of development, but protection of neighborhoods and property rights are vital “and can supersede” development efforts.
Howden also noted in the efforts of city leadership to drive tourism and revenue, they cannot forget the locals “who are the backbone” of the city. He referred to his time on the Parks Board and how the city’s playgrounds, hiking trails, and parks are a real benefit to drawing good workers to the community.
Ward II challenger Chuck Rodriguez spoke about why he was running for the Board and stated it was because of the actions taken by the board during the pandemic.
“We lost some liberties,” Rodriguez said. “It didn’t sit well with me as a veteran.”
He said he didn’t see people stepping up other than then-Alderman and now Mayor Larry Milton, who Rodriguez joked was nicknamed “5 to 1” because of all the board votes where Milton would be a lone dissenting vote.
Rodriguez also addressed rumors in the community he and the other challengers to the sitting aldermen were puppets who were “like minded” and would blindly follow the mayor.
“We have a current board which always votes 4 to 2 against the Mayor and I guess it’s because they don’t like him,” Rodriguez said. “We’re told having like-minded people in office is not a good thing. We’re like-minded when it comes to freedom, when it comes to transparency, when it comes to accountability, things like that. We have differences. We talk to each other and see things from different views. We’ve had some great outcomes because of it.”
Incumbent Ward III candidate Jamie Whiteis shared about the new fire station, with the estimated cost between $3.5 million to $4 million, but he hopes quotes given will hold and the station will be open and operational in Spring 2024.
He shared experience about being on the board for the village of Table Rock before it was annexed by the city and his experience on boards like Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
He addressed the question about financial growth in the city by cautioning those in attendance about revenue, and focusing on an aspect he felt drives businesses.
“2021 was an anomaly,” Whiteis said. “We’re just hoping to match it in 2022. It’s going to be tough. We saw some huge growth at times last year. Our biggest challenge is as we get new businesses we’ll need employees.”
Whiteis added those employees will need affordable housing which is currently hard to find in the city limits of Branson.
Finally, Whiteis’s Ward III challenger, Dr. Ralph LeBlanc, wrapped up the forum of alderman candidates by talking about three items: “Communication, Community, and Compassion.”
LeBlanc went on to explain how the three things he focused upon would help make Branson a kinder community not only to the visitors, who drive tourism revenue, but the locals who are working the jobs to serve our tourists, and make the community more attractive to potential new workers and residents.
“Societies have died for lack of communication, and what we’ve had the last few years is not great communication,” LeBlanc said. “One of the things about communication is everyone, not just certain people, understands what is going on. As a resident of Branson, it’s vitally important you understand what is going on at city hall because there are decisions which impact you being made every day you don’t know about until it pops up on your doorstep.”
LeBlanc said community involves safety and well-being, and when visitors discover the same reasons he and other residents have found which makes people want to stay in Branson, but he also spoke about Branson’s first responders and how he feels their dedication to keeping the community safe.
He also said there is a lack of compassion in America today, saying it also impacts the local levels of society.
“Here’s something which doesn’t scale: kindness,” LeBlanc said. “Not just kindness for people we like, but kindness for everyone. This kind of kindness needs to go across the board. We can create a community of kindness which makes people happy to be here. If they’re happy when they leave here, they’ll tell other people to come here.”
LeBlanc wrapped up by saying he thinks implementing those three things can “help everyone, including our businesses.”
The meeting ended with comments from one Branson and one Hollister school board candidate, and two Forsyth alderman candidates. State Senator Mike Moon also updated the group on legislation which would prohibit biological males from competing against biological females in athletics in the state of Missouri, saying the Senate leadership has stopped the bill’s progress.
