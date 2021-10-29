In response to citizen requests for an official declaration by the city to assist in the promotion of the city during the holiday season, Branson Mayor Larry Milton made an official declaration during the Oct. 26, Board of Alderman meeting proclaiming Nov.1 through Jan. 7, “Ozark Mountain Christmas” in the city of Branson.
The proclamation from the mayor followed a presentation to the board at the Oct. 12 meeting by resident Michael London, laying out the case for Ozark Mountain Christmas to be the focal point of the area’s holiday marketing over the phrase “America’s Christmas Tree City.”
“Our community has been asking for several years to retain the spirit and value of the name Ozark Mountain Christmas,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I was simply speaking for the voice of the community.”
The proclamation states that Ozark Mountain Christmas was “designed to reflect the values of the community.”
Several community events are cited to outline the history of the community’s values other than Ozark Mountain Christmas, including the Adoration Nativity Scene, Adoration Parade, Veterans Homecoming Week, and the Veterans Day Parade.
Ozark Mountain Christmas factors for enhancing the community cited in the proclamation by Milton include Silver Dollar City’s Old Time Christmas, the specially decorated Christmas trees throughout the city, the “lavish Christmas productions” by area theatres, and the “welcoming warmth of the Ozarks people.”
