The Taney County Salary Commission, which is made up of many of the county’s public officials, held a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Taney County Courthouse to look at salary levels for 2022 to 2026.
The commission is required to meet in odd-numbered years before Nov. 30, to determine the pay rates for elected officials and their employees. The commission can meet again any time between Nov. 30 and Dec. 15, if they feel the need to engage in further debate of their decisions.
However, the 2021 meeting of the commission resulted in two quick, unanimous decisions that would make further meetings unlikely: there will be no salary increases for elected officials or employees, and that the Taney County Commission is authorized while setting budgets for the year to give employees and elected officials cost-of-living adjustments to their salaries.
The decisions made at Thursday’s meeting will not impact current office holders; future office holders who come into office (or any official reelected) will begin their terms at the salaries set by the Salary Commission. The commission consists of: recorder of deeds (if separate from circuit clerk); county clerk; prosecuting attorney; sheriff; county commissioners; collector (or treasurer ex officio collector); treasurer (or treasurer ex officio collector); assessor; auditor; public administrator; and coroner.
