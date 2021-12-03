Reeds Spring High School will host a Christmas community event.
‘The 6th Annual ‘Miracle on Wolf Lane’ is a free community event featuring crafts, games, and snacks, according to a press release from Reeds Spring School District.
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m..
Students in the RSHS Cornerstone class designed this event so families could spend some quality time together without having to spend money, according to the release.
Families can join in Christmas fun. There will be ornament decorating, Christmas movies, cookies and hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa.
