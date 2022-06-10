Faith Community Health has been honored by the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics for their work providing quality healthcare to area residents who are unable to afford health insurance and other health care needs.
The NAFC has given the organization their 2022 Silver Rating based on a set of quality standards.
“NAFC is a true partner to Faith Community Health and thousands of other clinics like us,” FCH interim Executive Director Anne McGregor said in a press release. “We are very proud of our team and the work they do day in and day out to give quality care to our patients. The rating is a signal to us that we are heading in the right direction and doing it with distinction.”
The NAFC quality standards used for review of clinics for the honor include procedures in five different categories:
Administrative - Financial and legal issues, human resources, and governing bodies
Clinic/Pharmacy Care Responsibilities - Hours of operation, eligibility, services, patient care
Credentialing and Privileging Systems - Maintaining licensure and certification of staff
Patient Care - Medical records, triage policies, tracking systems, medication access, referrals
Quality Measure & Improvement - How departments work together to improve overall service
The survey for NAFC is a voluntary program for free and charity-based clinics.
“Our relationship with NAFC has provided resources and project funding opportunities that have allowed us to comprehensively treat our patients and expand health care further into our community,” FCH founder Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney said in a statement.
Find out more about FCH at faithcommunityhealth.org.
