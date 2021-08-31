State Senator Mike Moon is hoping that the second time will be a charm, announcing Aug. 31 that he will be seeking the 7th District congressional seat currently held by Rep. Billy Long.
Moon posted on Facebook he wants Southwest Missouri to have a conservative with “grit, guts, and the record to show for us.”
Moon previously ran for the Republican nomination for the 7th district seat in 2010, earning 4.3% of the vote. Current Rep. Long won that eight person primary.
Moon told the Branson Tri-Lakes News after his announcement that a motivation to run was his faith in Jesus.
“I don’t think anyone who knows me knows I’m not ashamed to be called a follower of Jesus Christ,” Moon said. “Our Judeo-Christian values are being obliterated and we need to protect those.
“We need to also hold on to our conservative principles and follow the Constitution for goodness sakes! The woke mob would like nothing more than to erase our existence from history. We’re going to fight for our country! Our children’s future is at stake.”
Moon said one of the reasons he’s the best choice for the voters is his knowledge of the Constitution and the responsibilities that Americans have within it.
“The importance of the Constitution is a mess,” Moon said. “I didn’t realize even at the state level how ignored the Constitution really is. Not just the federal Constitution but the state Constitution as well. It’s of the foremost responsibility that we adhere to Constitutional principals. That’s why we’re in the mess we’re in!
“Article I Section I [of the U.S. Constitution] states all legislative power herein granted shall be vested in the Congress of the United States... in layman’s terms, that means Congress makes the laws, not the President, not the courts, not the agencies. Yet, we have the latest debacle pushing on us with the CDC passing a rule you have to wear a mask on public transit.
“I was on a flight recently and an announcement came on saying it was a federal law you wear a mask through the entire flight. I thought ‘what law is that?’ There isn’t one, but for years now we have accepted rules and mandates not from Congress, but outside that law, carrying the full force of law based on their opinion.”
Branson Tri-Lakes news will have more from our exclusive interview with Rep. Moon in our Saturday edition.
