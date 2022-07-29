Branson area residents will soon have the opportunity to develop their skills in water safety and survival.
Branson Parks and Recreation announced a free Water Safety and Survival Skills class on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Branson AquaPlex between 5 and 6 p.m.
Students will be instructed on in-water survival skills, rescue techniques, and hands-only CPR. The class is designed for those who are 14-years-old or older who “want to gain confidence in the water and for those who find themselves in situations where they may need to care for others around bodies of water.”
The one-hour class will take place both in the water and on land under the instruction of Bunny Gilchrist, a certified lifeguard instructor and pool manager for the Branson AquaPlex.
The class is free but registration is encouraged because the class has limited openings. Participants will need to bring their own swimwear and a towel.
More information and online registration is available on BransonParksandRecreation.com under the AquaPlex’s Programs/Special Events section.
