Members of the Branson FFA are celebrating National FFA Week by highlighting members who have earned honors at a recent competition.
The group competed in the Area 12 FFA Association Proficiency Award Screening event. The Branson FFA faced off with 21 other schools in Area 12 in multiple Supervised Agricultural Experience categories.
Madyson Reinke won first place in Area 12 for Agricultural Processing. This competition focuses on how well the FFA member prepares individuals to receive, inspect, store, process, and package agricultural products in the form of edible food or consumable products. The first place performance means Reinke will represent Area 12 at the State Convention in April.
Grace Tate finished third in Agricultural Mechanics Placement while Rajan Raghani competed in the food services competition.
The Branson FFA is supervised by Nicole Crocker and Aaron Magnuson.
