(Updated: July 4, 4:34 p.m.)
Sources tell the Branson Tri-Lakes News the City of Branson has bought the White House Theater and will be turning the property into the city’s new Public Safety Complex.
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted in an executive session Friday afternoon to purchase the property located at 2255 Gretna Road for $2.5 million. The deal includes the building and 11 acres of paved property.
“Twice the size, half the price, and delivered in 18-24 months,” Alderman Clay Cooper told the Branson Tri-Lakes News when contacted about the deal.
The surprise move by the Board of Aldermen completely changes the outlook on much-needed new facilities for the Branson Police Department. The city had planned to put a new police facility on property behind Tanger Outlet Mall, a building approximately 30,000 square feet with construction costs around $16-17 million.
The cost of the renovation and repurposing of the White House for the police department portion of the building will be approximately $5-6 million, bringing the total cost of the project to around $8.5 million. The White House building has 65,000 square feet which can be used for public safety facilities including fire support and emergency management.
“The board of aldermen believe repurposing a building which has been sitting here stagnant will help set Branson up to attract more officers, make Branson a safer place to live, work and play,” Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’re going to save the citizens millions of dollars by going this route versus this building sitting here for years to come and eventually maybe even being torn down.”
Sources say the old property will be put up for sale with the proceeds being put to the cost of the White House facility.
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc told Branson Tri-Lakes News he first pitched the idea of using the facility to the aldermen after a drive around the city inspired by the police chief. The chief had given a presentation to the aldermen shortly after LeBlanc joined the board where he laid out the then-current plan for a new police station, but noted it could take up to five years for construction to begin.
“I was driving around and thinking ‘what’s at least 30,000 square feet?’,” LeBlanc said. “So I drove up to the White House and I thought it hit all the criteria the Chief laid out about a public safety facility. It will serve not just for the police department, but also for the community as a community space where if we need to have a gathering of people larger than we can do at city hall we could [do that.]
“I took it to the board at one of our executive sessions about real estate, and I asked the mayor if I could put up an idea. That’s all it was, an idea, and I laid it out that ‘here’s a building we can repurpose.’ The building has such a presence the way it sits there, and I thought about ‘how cool would it be to come to work there every day.’”
LeBlanc noted one of the biggest negatives for candidates considering the Branson Police Department are the current facilities.
“The biggest deterrent to getting new personnel was the facility,” LeBlanc said. “It was small, it was cramped. When people come in to see what facility they’ll be working out of they’ll see the basement of city hall, and it’s not a pleasing prospect.”
The White House has had a wide variety of productions through the years but has not promoted any major productions since 2019. Shows which have appeared at the White House include Acrobats on Ice, Marco Polo, The Little Mermaid, Yuyan, and The Legend of Kung-Fu: Return of the Dragon.
A city spokesperson said more information about the deal will be released Tuesday.
