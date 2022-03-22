Faith Community Health announced the continued expansion of their staff with the hiring of Shelly Sanders as Business Development Manager.
Sanders joined FCH after decades of sales and marketing work along with experience in operations of non-profit organizations.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of Faith Community Health and supporting its growth in the community,” Sanders said in a press statement. “I’ve lived and served in the Ozarks for most of my life, it has given me so much, I’m honored to give back to it in this unique capacity. The business model of FaithCare meets a specific need for both business owners and their employees, taking care of critical health in order for individuals to remain healthy and working.”
The FaithCare model is designed to work directly with businesses to provide health and wellness for hourly workers who are usually uninsured or underinsured because of the high costs of healthcare. The program is not insurance, but a program which provides medical services and affordable medications for clinic patients.
Sanders will focus on expanding the program throughout the region.
“As we work to meet the medical needs of this growing demographic, we are thrilled to bring on Shelly,” Anne E. McGregor, Interim Executive Director of FCH said. “We estimate around 10,000 individuals between Stone and Taney County who qualify for services at FCH. FaithCare allows us to expand the platform while partnering with businesses who are highly invested in the health and wellbeing of their staff.”
Learn more about FCH on their website, faithcommunityhealth.org.
