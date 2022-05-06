Best selling author and motivational speaker John Maxwell is coming to Branson for a special conference on Tuesday, May 10.
Maxwell will be the keynote speaker for Transformation Ozarks, taking place at the Branson Convention Center, 200 Sycamore St, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. According to a press release, Maxwell will “share his heart for the people of the Ozarks” and then talk about how things he’s done in other locations can be applied to this area.
“Community Transformation is a popular phrase, but few know how to define it, and even fewer know how to accomplish it,” event organizers said in a press release.
Maxwell has sold more than 30 million books in 50 different languages. The American Management Association has called him the “#1 leader in business.”
Admission is free but registration is required. Visit transformationozarks.com for more information or to register.
