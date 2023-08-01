A Merriam Woods man could be facing almost 30 years in prison in connection following a raid by the C.O.M.E.T. Drug Task Force and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT).
Donald Hartman II is facing one count of second degree trafficking drugs, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The drug charge, a class B felony, could bring a sentence of up to 15 years upon conviction. The possession charges could bring up to seven years on each count upon conviction, meaning Hartman could be facing 29 years in prison if found guilty on all counts.
According to court documents, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Taney County Sheriff Office SRT and the C.O.M.E.T. Drug Task Force served a warrant on Hartman’s residence in Merriam Woods. Officers found Hartman in the back bedroom of the home.
In a walk-in described as being “in close proximity to Hartman” was a large clear container with flower images on it containing a large amount of possible methamphetamine. A NARTEC field test determined the substance was meth. The total weight of the seized meth was 276 grams. (The National Institutes of Health reported 200 milligrams of meth could be fatal, although it also said people have died from lower amounts of the drug.)
Officers found $529 in cash on the bed in the room where Hartman was located, which officers believe are proceeds of drug transactions.
Officers also found two loaded handguns near a safe in the closet. The safe was open when the warrant was executed by the officers. The two guns were a Sig Sauer P365 and a Diamondback Firearms DB9, both with ammunition in magazines loaded into the weapon.
After being read his Miranda rights, Hartman admitted the Diamondback handgun was his, but denied ownership of the Sig Sauer.
Hartman remains in the Taney County Jail without bond.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels spoke of the partnership between his office and the C.O.M.E.T. Task Force.
“Between the local Law Enforcement Tax and our partnership with the COMET Drug Task Force, we now have three full time narcotics investigators here at the sheriff’s office,” Daniels told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “These men work hand in hand with other local agencies to make an impact both locally and regionally in taking drugs off the streets and making the area safer, in general.”
Hartman’s next scheduled court appearance is Monday, Aug. 21, in Taney County Court.
