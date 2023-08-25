Comedian and ventriloquist Jim Barber has something new in his house he can provide with a voice to talk to his friends and family.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, Barber, who also serves as the Branson Regional Arts Council Executive Director and one of the morning radio hosts on 98.1 FM, was named the 2023 winner of the Song of Hope Award.
The award is given annually to an individual or family who has been a strong supporter for the live music and show industry in the Branson area. Winners are known for their advocating for the industry and promotion of Branson’s live entertainment.
“Jim was an obvious choice for the 2023 Song of Hope Award,” Song of Hope Historical Society Executive Director Marshall Howden said. “His work with the Owen Theatre has been nothing short of miraculous. To take Branson’s oldest theater and transform it into this incredible ‘university’ of musicals and musical theater is a remarkable feat!”
Previous winners of the award included Grand Country legend Mike Patrick, Lena Hughes of the Hughes Family, and award winning entertainer Doug Gabriel.
“I want to take a moment to express my sincere appreciation to Marshall Howden and the Song of Hope Organization for selecting me as their 4th Annual Award recipient,” Barber shared on social media. “Marshall took me completely by surprise during his interview today, and the many comments from friends and family across the country have been humbling and uplifting to say the least. I also want to acknowledge everyone associated with the Branson Regional Arts Council for allowing me the opportunity to lend my experience to this vital effort to bring youth arts education and high caliber community theater to our area. Certainly a group effort, and one that I am proud to be associated with. I’ve loved and promoted Branson ever since Bill Maclay and Glen Campbell first opened the door to me in 1994, nearly 30 years ago.”
Information about the winners is on display at the newly opened Song of Hope Museum in the Coffelt Country Craft Village, located at 673 Historic Hwy 165 in Branson.
