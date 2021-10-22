House of Hope received a donation from a local women’s church group to help them continue their mission: to encourage and empower individuals in a time of need.
The United Methodist Women of the Branson United Methodist Church recently presented House of Hope with a donation in the amount of $2,450, according to a press release from Branson United Methodist Church.
The House of Hope, located at 217 Veterans Blvd. in Branson, started as a warming center above Riley’s Treasures in the winter of 2020/2021. It has grown to include an Advocacy Center and Support Center to give more resources for those in need in the Branson area. The House of Hope Advocacy Center has a full team of individuals ready to serve including a licensed social worker, who assists individuals by assessing needs, making referrals, connecting with area resources.
In addition, the House of Hope team helps those in need with a laundry facility and shower available for their use. They also give out snack bags and personal hygiene kits. The House of Hope will continue to operate a winter warming center based on temperatures this year, according to the House of Hope Facebook page. The goal of the organization is to ensure that individuals who walk through the doors are met with love and encouragement. The hope is to walk through life-changing steps with them and offer continued support.
According to the press release, the United Methodist Women are a community of women whose purpose is to know God and to experience freedom as whole persons through Jesus Christ and to develop a creative, supportive fellowship and to expand the concepts of mission through participation in the global missions of church.
The Branson United Methodist Church United Methodist Women operate a thrift shop, which is located at 1208 West 76 Country Blvd. The United Methodist Church Thrift Shop has been in business for over 62 years and is staffed by volunteers from the church. Funds received from the sale of merchandise are used for expenses only and the everything left supports community missions. The Thrift Shop always welcomes donations to help support their mission.
For more information visit www.bransonumc.org.
To learn more about House of Hope visit https://www.houseofhopebranson.org/ or on their Facebook page ‘House of Hope’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.