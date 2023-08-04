One of the biggest back-to-school events in southwest Missouri is taking place this Sunday.
The 17th Annual Branson Back-to-School Bash will take place Sunday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Branson RecPlex, located at 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy. The event is hosted by First Baptist Church Branson and will feature donations from over 20 area businesses and individuals.
“The Bash will be a big outdoor party for families using the pool and soccer fields at the Branson RecPlex park,” FBC Branson Event Coordinator Terry Brown said. “The Branson RecPlex has been the perfect host for an event this size with lots of space and lots of parking.”
Over 1,400 backpacks containing school supplies will be given away with no restrictions.
The event will include inflatables, games, crafting events, face painting, balloon animals, hot dogs, chips, popsicles, bottled water, music, a climbing wall, fire trucks and a motorcycle & BMX bike and skateboard stunt show.
The stunt show featuring Brad Bennett will start at 5:30 p.m. and is free to watch. Bennett has performed his stunts on America’s Got Talent.
The backpacks and school supplies are available while supplies last.
For more information visit fbcbranson.com or call 417-334-7437.
